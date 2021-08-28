Wolfe Research Increases Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $650.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price hoisted by Wolfe Research from $520.00 to $650.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $547.95.

Get Intuit alerts:

INTU stock opened at $565.94 on Wednesday. Intuit has a one year low of $295.37 and a one year high of $582.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $518.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.56, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,431,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,485,499,000 after acquiring an additional 285,308 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,645,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,100,250,000 after acquiring an additional 59,327 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,863,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,324,969,000 after acquiring an additional 242,134 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,928,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,421,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,160,720,000 after acquiring an additional 69,057 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.