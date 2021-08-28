Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Sets New 1-Year High at $114.52

Shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $114.52 and last traded at $113.97, with a volume of 15581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.80.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WTKWY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wolters Kluwer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.536 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Wolters Kluwer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.68%.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

