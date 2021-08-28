Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Increased to $315.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $295.00 to $315.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Workday from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Workday from $259.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Workday from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a hold rating and set a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $293.36.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $269.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Workday has a twelve month low of $195.81 and a twelve month high of $282.77. The company has a market capitalization of $66.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -379.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $237.05.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Workday will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.11, for a total transaction of $310,842.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.29, for a total value of $25,187,481.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,556 shares of company stock valued at $30,585,135. 24.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 89.1% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Workday by 558.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 489.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 86.5% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

