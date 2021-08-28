Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Raised to $295.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $260.00 to $295.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $285.00 target price (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $282.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $293.36.

Get Workday alerts:

WDAY stock opened at $269.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $237.05. Workday has a one year low of $195.81 and a one year high of $282.77. The company has a market capitalization of $66.51 billion, a PE ratio of -379.26 and a beta of 1.26.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Workday will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.11, for a total transaction of $310,842.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $1,361,313.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,556 shares of company stock worth $30,585,135. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 1.4% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 1.2% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in Workday by 0.9% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 23.0% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 47.5% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.