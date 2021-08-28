Wownero (WOW) Tops 1-Day Volume of $239,202.00

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 17.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 27th. One Wownero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wownero has traded 35.5% higher against the US dollar. Wownero has a total market cap of $28.75 million and approximately $239,202.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002391 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000443 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00053313 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00052574 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.19 or 0.00134930 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.80 or 0.00152480 BTC.

Wownero Coin Profile

Wownero (CRYPTO:WOW) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 47,309,380 coins. Wownero’s official website is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

