Wrapmanager Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,768 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 116,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 15,687 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,539,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,877,000 after acquiring an additional 787,336 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $704,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,077 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $24.61 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $28.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.47.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.09%.

WMB has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus raised The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

