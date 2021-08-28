Wrapmanager Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,666 Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCYC. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $50,654,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $23,896,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $15,628,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 609.7% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 240,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $4,481,000. Institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCYC opened at $33.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.36, a current ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $847.92 million, a PE ratio of -11.79 and a beta of -0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.39. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $36.99.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.43% and a negative net margin of 546.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $393,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nigel Crockett sold 72,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $2,358,420.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,497.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,414 shares of company stock worth $4,063,471 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.43.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

