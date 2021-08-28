Wrapmanager Inc. Has $236,000 Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,140 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 7,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSD stock opened at $114.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.15. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.20 and a 12-month high of $119.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Equities research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 23.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

