XTRABYTES (XBY) Price Hits $0.0025

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 28th. During the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded 54% lower against the dollar. XTRABYTES has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $104.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XTRABYTES coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XTRABYTES alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00052965 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00071864 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.34 or 0.00137287 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.39 or 0.00100690 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.05 or 0.00150963 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00010558 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003443 BTC.

XTRABYTES Profile

XTRABYTES (XBY) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XTRABYTES’s official message board is community.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official website is www.xtrabytes.global

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

XTRABYTES Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XTRABYTES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XTRABYTES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XTRABYTES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XTRABYTES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.