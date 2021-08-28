Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 137,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,459,000 after purchasing an additional 36,823 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Xylem by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 3,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,864,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,721,000 after buying an additional 253,054 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Xylem by 175.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $134.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.60. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.72 and a 52 week high of $136.30.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.37%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total transaction of $105,658.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,732. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total transaction of $7,077,907.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,889 shares in the company, valued at $30,813,762.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,163 shares of company stock valued at $11,702,643 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XYL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.36.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

