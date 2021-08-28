Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Short Interest Down 97.8% in August

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.8% from the July 29th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:YGRAF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.05. The company had a trading volume of 22,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,148. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.14. Yangarra Resources has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $2.40.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$2.50 to C$1.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Yangarra Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

