Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.06 Billion

Analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) will post sales of $2.06 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.07 billion and the lowest is $2.04 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond posted sales of $2.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full-year sales of $8.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.23 billion to $8.37 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.05 billion to $8.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.96) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BBBY shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

BBBY stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.33. 2,177,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,557,546. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.78. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $53.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 1.83.

In related news, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig sold 9,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $311,246.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John R. Hartmann sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $1,437,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 33,307 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,072,104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,326,000 after buying an additional 153,137 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 7,064.1% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 11,020 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,904 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

