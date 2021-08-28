Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) to Announce -$0.75 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) will post earnings per share of ($0.75) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Krystal Biotech’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.88) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.61). Krystal Biotech reported earnings of ($0.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will report full year earnings of ($2.96) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($2.75). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.79) to ($2.96). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Krystal Biotech.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.02.

KRYS has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

Shares of KRYS stock traded up $1.28 on Friday, hitting $58.00. 171,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,127. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 1.12. Krystal Biotech has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $87.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.61.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a gene therapy company, which engages in developing and commercializing treatment for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. It developed a gene therapy platform, which company refer to as the Skin TARgeted Delivery platform, or STAR-D platform, that consists of a patent pending engineered viral vector based on herpes simplex virus 1, or HSV-1, and skin-optimized gene transfer technology, to develop off-the-shelf treatments for dermatological diseases.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Krystal Biotech (KRYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.