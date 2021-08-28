Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) to Announce -$0.75 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) will post earnings per share of ($0.75) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Krystal Biotech’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.88) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.61). Krystal Biotech reported earnings of ($0.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will report full year earnings of ($2.96) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($2.75). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.79) to ($2.96). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Krystal Biotech.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.02.

KRYS has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

Shares of KRYS stock traded up $1.28 on Friday, hitting $58.00. 171,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,127. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 1.12. Krystal Biotech has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $87.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.61.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a gene therapy company, which engages in developing and commercializing treatment for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. It developed a gene therapy platform, which company refer to as the Skin TARgeted Delivery platform, or STAR-D platform, that consists of a patent pending engineered viral vector based on herpes simplex virus 1, or HSV-1, and skin-optimized gene transfer technology, to develop off-the-shelf treatments for dermatological diseases.

