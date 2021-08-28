Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $131.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) will report $131.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Magnachip Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $138.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $125.10 million. Magnachip Semiconductor reported sales of $124.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $515.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $484.10 million to $546.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $559.30 million, with estimates ranging from $511.50 million to $607.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Magnachip Semiconductor.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 65.76% and a return on equity of 9.06%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MX. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 29.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 16,562 shares in the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,683,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,910,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MX opened at $19.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $885.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.62. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $11.86 and a 12-month high of $26.98.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

