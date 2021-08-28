Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $405.19 Million

Equities research analysts expect Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) to announce $405.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $417.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $398.20 million. Red Rock Resorts reported sales of $353.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full-year sales of $1.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.80. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 6.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RRR. Truist Securities raised their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.64.

Shares of RRR stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.02. The stock had a trading volume of 796,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,737. Red Rock Resorts has a 12-month low of $15.81 and a 12-month high of $47.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89 and a beta of 2.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,647,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,031,000 after purchasing an additional 362,344 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,423,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,350,000 after acquiring an additional 653,730 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,020,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,375,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,841,000 after acquiring an additional 386,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,601,000 after acquiring an additional 15,765 shares in the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

