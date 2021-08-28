Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) to Announce $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings. Silicon Laboratories reported earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 79.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup cut Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB traded up $1.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $160.09. The company had a trading volume of 888,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,838. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $92.19 and a twelve month high of $163.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 160.09 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.06. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In other news, President Robert Matthew Johnson sold 4,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total value of $761,726.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $157,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,829 shares of company stock valued at $2,509,396 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

