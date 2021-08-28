Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $415.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) to report sales of $415.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Titan International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $407.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $424.30 million. Titan International reported sales of $304.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Titan International will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Titan International.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Titan International had a positive return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 1.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NYSE TWI traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.43. 259,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,882. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.19. Titan International has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $525.59 million, a P/E ratio of -27.19 and a beta of 2.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Titan International by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 230,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 8,693 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Titan International in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Titan International by 57.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 897,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,333,000 after buying an additional 327,708 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in shares of Titan International by 4.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 107,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Titan International by 173.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 7,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

