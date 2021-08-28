Zacks: Analysts Anticipate U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) to Post $1.41 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Concrete’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the highest is $1.62. U.S. Concrete reported earnings of $1.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Concrete will report full-year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for U.S. Concrete.

USCR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price target on U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, CJS Securities lowered shares of U.S. Concrete from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

USCR opened at $73.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -528.46 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.44. U.S. Concrete has a 52 week low of $25.12 and a 52 week high of $78.99.

In other U.S. Concrete news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $28,842.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,098.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.85, for a total transaction of $36,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $146,125. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in U.S. Concrete in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,364,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Concrete during the second quarter worth approximately $28,561,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete in the 1st quarter worth $26,286,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Concrete during the second quarter worth about $22,490,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Concrete in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,727,000. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc engages in the production of ready-mixed concrete. It operates through Ready-mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products segments. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment focuses on the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to the job sites of customers. The Aggregate Products segment produces crushed stone, sand and gravel from aggregates facilities located in New Jersey and Texas, Oklahoma, United States, Virgin Islands, and British Columbia, Canada.

