Zacks: Analysts Anticipate West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $684.73 Million

Equities analysts expect West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to report sales of $684.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $687.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $679.50 million. West Pharmaceutical Services reported sales of $548.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full year sales of $2.78 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $446.96. 254,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $397.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of 65.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1 year low of $253.85 and a 1 year high of $450.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WST. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,442,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 97.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 13,021 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 115.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 24,425 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth approximately $2,053,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 23.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

