Zacks: Analysts Expect DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $159.96 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) will report $159.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $165.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $154.46 million. DiamondRock Hospitality posted sales of $50.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 219.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full year sales of $522.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $506.12 million to $549.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $769.98 million, with estimates ranging from $712.33 million to $846.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DiamondRock Hospitality.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 155.43% and a negative return on equity of 28.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Shares of NYSE:DRH traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,178,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,924. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,412,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,553,000 after buying an additional 2,308,657 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,444,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,744 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,483,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410,119 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,034,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,038,000 after purchasing an additional 336,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,862,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,363,000 after purchasing an additional 361,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.