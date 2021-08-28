Zacks: Analysts Expect Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.19 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) to post sales of $13.19 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.11 billion to $13.27 billion. Prudential Financial reported sales of $13.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will report full year sales of $53.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $53.70 billion to $54.29 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $54.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $53.74 billion to $54.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Prudential Financial.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.33.

PRU traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,544,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,847. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Prudential Financial has a twelve month low of $60.16 and a twelve month high of $109.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRU. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in Prudential Financial by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prudential Financial (PRU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.