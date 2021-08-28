Zacks: Analysts Expect Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Analysts expect Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) to report ($0.21) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.29). Sorrento Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $3.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sorrento Therapeutics.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRNE. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 0.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 187,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 10.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 59.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 40.0% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 3.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. 25.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SRNE traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $9.15. 4,208,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,537,612. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.17 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 2.35.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

