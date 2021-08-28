Zacks: Analysts Expect Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Analysts expect Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) to report ($0.21) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.29). Sorrento Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $3.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sorrento Therapeutics.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th.
NASDAQ SRNE traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $9.15. 4,208,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,537,612. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.17 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 2.35.
About Sorrento Therapeutics
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.
