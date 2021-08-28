Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to Announce $0.89 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) will report $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for eBay’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. eBay posted earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eBay will report full year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $4.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $5.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.10.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.41. 5,093,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,567,699. eBay has a 1-year low of $45.36 and a 1-year high of $76.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 24.57%.

In related news, Director Anthony John Bates sold 19,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $1,412,727.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,083.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $1,071,778.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,974.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,598 shares of company stock valued at $5,621,887. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. FMR LLC raised its stake in eBay by 55.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,371,687,000 after purchasing an additional 12,078,389 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter valued at about $334,296,000. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $358,783,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,869,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,400,707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699,614 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $303,481,000. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

