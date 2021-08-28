Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Brokerages expect Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) to announce $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Navient’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.92. Navient reported earnings per share of $0.99 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Navient.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.06 million. Navient had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 32.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NAVI. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Navient from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.72.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Navient during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,524,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 23.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,782,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $189,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,585 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,479,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $321,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,278 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Navient by 224.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,642,000 after acquiring an additional 774,347 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Navient in the second quarter worth $13,531,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NAVI stock opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96, a quick ratio of 19.43 and a current ratio of 19.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.80. Navient has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $23.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

About Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

