Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Navigator’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Navigator reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navigator will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.58. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Navigator.

Get Navigator alerts:

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Navigator had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 0.72%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Navigator from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE NVGS opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. Navigator has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $12.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Navigator during the 2nd quarter valued at about $657,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Navigator by 2.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,842 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 11,326 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Navigator during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Navigator by 261.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,512 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 70,562 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Navigator by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. 26.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navigator (NVGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.