Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) to Announce $1.21 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) will announce earnings of $1.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Plexus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.23. Plexus posted earnings of $1.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Plexus will report full-year earnings of $4.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $4.93. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $814.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.24 million. Plexus had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 14.55%. Plexus’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLXS shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James set a $85.73 price target on shares of Plexus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Fox-Davies Capital raised shares of Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.12.

In other Plexus news, Director J Joel Quadracci bought 2,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.02 per share, with a total value of $249,976.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,719.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Plexus by 122.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plexus during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Plexus in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Plexus in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Plexus in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLXS stock opened at $91.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Plexus has a 12-month low of $64.35 and a 12-month high of $101.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.46.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

