Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) to Announce $0.52 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) will post $0.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. US Foods posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 246.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on USFD. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.64.

In other US Foods news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $861,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,494,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,464,000 after purchasing an additional 284,686 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,641,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,545,000 after purchasing an additional 448,907 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 30.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,555,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,344 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 63.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,730,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in US Foods by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,022,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,608,000 after acquiring an additional 259,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USFD traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,201,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,098. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.06. US Foods has a 52-week low of $19.82 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -343.47 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

