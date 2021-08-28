Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) to Post $1.17 EPS

Brokerages expect V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) to report $1.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for V.F.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the lowest is $1.07. V.F. reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 74.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that V.F. will report full year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow V.F..

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS.

VFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.38.

In other news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VFC. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,576,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,283,808,000 after acquiring an additional 11,573,699 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,220,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,315,240,000 after acquiring an additional 995,982 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,119,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,060,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,388 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,252,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,333,344,000 after acquiring an additional 605,163 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 12,460,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,022,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

V.F. stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,489,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,132. V.F. has a 1-year low of $65.05 and a 1-year high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.42. The company has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.62%.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

