Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Cronos Group posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.49). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cronos Group.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $15.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.48 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 258.59%. Cronos Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRON. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Cronos Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.92.

NASDAQ CRON opened at $6.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.48. Cronos Group has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $15.83.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 129,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 12.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cronos Group (CRON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.