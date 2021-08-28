Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $58.83 Million

Analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) will post sales of $58.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $90.50 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $48.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $200.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $150.00 million to $269.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $248.75 million, with estimates ranging from $180.60 million to $332.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.04). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.72% and a negative net margin of 72.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DRNA shares. Cowen downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.22.

Shares of DRNA traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.65. 1,016,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,543. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.40. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $40.14.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Douglas Fambrough bought 5,000 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.10 per share, with a total value of $110,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc D. Kozin purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.66 per share, for a total transaction of $70,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,742 shares of company stock worth $4,841,421. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

