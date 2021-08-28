Zacks: Brokerages Expect Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) will announce sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings. Microchip Technology posted sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full year sales of $6.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $6.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $7.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.07. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 32.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MCHP shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.17.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded up $3.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $159.38. 2,030,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,985,192. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.75, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.70. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $95.53 and a 1-year high of $166.67.

Microchip Technology shares are set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, September 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 21st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 21st.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.437 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.86%.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.80, for a total value of $105,045.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.83, for a total transaction of $74,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 45.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 9,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.5% during the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

