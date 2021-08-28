Zacks: Brokerages Expect Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Will Post Earnings of $2.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.33 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.32 and the highest is $2.35. Oxford Industries reported earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 713.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full-year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.83. Oxford Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $265.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis.

OXM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Oxford Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. upped their price target on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oxford Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

Oxford Industries stock traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.10. 120,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,433. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -1,882.00 and a beta of 1.82. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $37.89 and a 1 year high of $114.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is -92.82%.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $100,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,652.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Oxford Industries by 71.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

