Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) to Post $0.16 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) will report earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Ruth’s Hospitality Group reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 500%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 18.62%.

Several analysts have commented on RUTH shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $31.00 to $26.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. CL King upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.70.

In related news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,215.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUTH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,242,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $130,162,000 after buying an additional 219,254 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,590,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,653,000 after buying an additional 98,804 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 37.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,846,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,528,000 after buying an additional 502,009 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,111,395 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,595,000 after buying an additional 55,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 18.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,505,000 after buying an additional 132,422 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RUTH opened at $20.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $28.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.02. The firm has a market cap of $725.83 million, a PE ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 2.42.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.