Zacks: Brokerages Expect TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.65 Million

Equities analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) will post $26.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.35 million to $27.94 million. TherapeuticsMD posted sales of $19.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full year sales of $99.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $97.04 million to $101.85 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $202.97 million, with estimates ranging from $180.73 million to $225.21 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TherapeuticsMD.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $23.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.63 million.

TXMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, Director Cooper C. Collins acquired 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.72 per share, for a total transaction of $648,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Darecca sold 93,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.87, for a total value of $81,203.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 961,000 shares of company stock valued at $697,070. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXMD. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 94,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 14,746 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 15,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 16,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXMD remained flat at $$0.81 during trading hours on Monday. 4,863,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,792,353. TherapeuticsMD has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $2.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $342.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.93.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

