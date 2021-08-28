Zacks: Brokerages Expect WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $459.44 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) will post sales of $459.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $440.77 million and the highest is $467.20 million. WillScot Mobile Mini reported sales of $417.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full-year sales of $1.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow WillScot Mobile Mini.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.22.

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $29.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,859,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,629. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.00. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $30.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 38,443 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $1,082,170.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,963,576.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Bartlett bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $560,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,097. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,138,443 shares of company stock worth $614,357,170 over the last quarter. 23.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSC. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at about $484,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 28,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

