Zacks Investment Research Downgrades LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LSI Industries is an Image Solutions company, combining integrated design, manufacturing, & technology to supply its own high quality lighting fixtures and graphics elements for applications in the retail, specialty niche, & commercial markets. The Company’s Lighting Segment produces high performance products dedicated to the outdoor, architectural outdoor, indoor, architectural indoor and accent/downlight markets. The Graphics Segment provides a vast array of products and services including signage, menu board systems, active digital signage, decorative fixturing, design support, engineering & project management for custom programs for today’s retail environment. The Company’s Technology Segment develops and designs high performance light engines, digital signage and other products using LED lighting technology, including large format LED video screens for the entertainment & sports markets. LSI’s major markets are the petroleum convenience store multisite retail & the commercial industrial lighting markets. “

Get LSI Industries alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

LSI Industries stock opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $223.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.60. LSI Industries has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $11.22.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The construction company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. LSI Industries had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 6.69%. Research analysts expect that LSI Industries will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 41.2% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,935,294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,502,000 after purchasing an additional 564,561 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the second quarter valued at about $3,529,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 647.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,528 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 419,720 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the second quarter valued at about $2,442,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 9.2% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,458,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,973,000 after acquiring an additional 207,107 shares in the last quarter. 69.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics.. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LSI Industries (LYTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.