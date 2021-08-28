Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) to Hold

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It originate, structure and invest in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities. NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. is based in DALLAS. “

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NREF. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

NREF stock opened at $21.28 on Thursday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 1,072.05 and a quick ratio of 1,072.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.02 million, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 2.30.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 103.79% and a return on equity of 13.96%. On average, research analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 24.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 30,743 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the second quarter worth approximately $543,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the second quarter worth approximately $354,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 84.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 13,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 23.3% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 70,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 13,381 shares in the last quarter. 37.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NREF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.