Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Petco Health and Wellness is a fully-integrated health and wellness company for pets. They offer premium products, services and veterinary care. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an underperform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Petco Health and Wellness from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Petco Health and Wellness has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.21.

Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $21.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 93.61. Petco Health and Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $31.08.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $76,428,000.00. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WOOF. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,473,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,311,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,376,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $428,000. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

