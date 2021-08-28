Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) to Sell

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stellantis N.V. is an automakers and a mobility provider. Stellantis N.V., formerly known as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., is based in LIJNDEN, Netherlands. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Erste Group initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Shares of STLA stock opened at $20.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a PE ratio of 135.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $10.74 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STLA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the first quarter worth $114,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the first quarter worth $178,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the first quarter worth $58,000. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the first quarter worth $427,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the first quarter worth $213,000. 41.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

