Zacks Investment Research Lowers Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) to Sell

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plug Power Inc. is a leading provider of alternative energy technology focused on the design, development, commercialization and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power market. They are focused on proton exchange membrane, or PEM, fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and associated hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure from which multiple products are available. They sell and continue to develop fuel cell product solutions to replace lead-acid batteries in material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some of North America’s largest distribution and manufacturing businesses. Their current product line includes: GenDrive, GenFuel, GenCare, ReliOn, and GenKey. “

Get Plug Power alerts:

PLUG has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Plug Power from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Plug Power from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.69.

PLUG traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.60. 11,396,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,066,512. The company has a quick ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 19.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.27. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $10.56 and a 52 week high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). On average, analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Plug Power news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $162,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 152.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 20,765 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Plug Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 33.0% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 12,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 15.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,715,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $195,407,000 after purchasing an additional 783,530 shares in the last quarter. 46.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Featured Article: What are convertible shares?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plug Power (PLUG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.