Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) to “Hold”

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services. The Company’s brand portfolio consists of Volvo, Volvo Penta, UD, Terex Trucks, Renault Trucks, Prevost, Nova Bus and Mack. In addition to vehicles and machines, its offering includes a range of services, such as insurance, rental services, spare parts, preventive maintenance, service agreements, assistance services and information technology (IT) services. Its product range is divided into Vehicles and Services. The sale of new vehicles, machinery and engines comprise Vehicles, as well as the sale of used vehicles and machines, trailers, superstructures and special vehicles. Its Services include the sale of spare parts. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VLVLY. AlphaValue raised AB Volvo (publ) to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLVLY opened at $22.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.33. AB Volvo has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $28.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.81.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $10.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.81 billion. Research analysts forecast that AB Volvo will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.

