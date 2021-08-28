Zacks Investment Research Upgrades American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $46.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. It rents residential properties primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada. American Homes 4 Rent is based in Malibu, California. “

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AMH. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.04.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $40.42 on Tuesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $26.96 and a 52 week high of $42.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 130.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.50.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 2.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $105,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 102,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 78.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.