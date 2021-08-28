Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) to Hold

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment platform primarily in China. It provides online videos, live broadcasting and mobile games. Bilibili Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BILI. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Bilibili in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. HSBC dropped their price target on Bilibili from $140.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet raised Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, 86 Research raised Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.75.

NASDAQ:BILI opened at $75.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The company has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.65 and a beta of 1.21. Bilibili has a 12-month low of $40.40 and a 12-month high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The business’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.35) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bilibili will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 5.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 24.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 32,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 6,237 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the second quarter valued at about $577,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the second quarter valued at about $2,057,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 139.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,974,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,163 shares during the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bilibili

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

