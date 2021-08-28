Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software which empowers governments and enterprises with Actionable Intelligence. Cognyte Software Ltd. is based in HERZLIYA, ISRAEL. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CGNT. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cognyte Software in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on Cognyte Software in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.33 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.06.

NASDAQ CGNT opened at $26.78 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.42. Cognyte Software has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 26.00.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The medical device company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $114.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.87 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cognyte Software will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

