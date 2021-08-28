Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 32.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 32.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth $385,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 83.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,927,000 after acquiring an additional 14,919 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 20.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $587.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $246.83 and a 52-week high of $588.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $546.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 1.59.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $378,226.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bill Burns sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.15, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,081 shares of company stock worth $7,346,166 over the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.14.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

