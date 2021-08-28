ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Barclays

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ZIM. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. assumed coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE ZIM opened at $48.99 on Tuesday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a fifty-two week low of $11.34 and a fifty-two week high of $52.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $7.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $1.68. As a group, research analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 30.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

