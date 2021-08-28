Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust Sells 184,293 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stock

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total transaction of $61,913,233.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 97,971 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.53, for a total transaction of $29,443,224.63.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total transaction of $51,248,200.00.

Shares of EL stock opened at $340.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $123.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $323.83. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $204.23 and a one year high of $341.79.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,720,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,636,428,000 after purchasing an additional 259,711 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,374,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,398,000 after purchasing an additional 681,085 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,435,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,391,000 after purchasing an additional 60,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,349,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,974,000 after purchasing an additional 210,792 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,253,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.35.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

