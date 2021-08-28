ZIX’s (ZIXI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Stephens reissued their buy rating on shares of ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZIX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of ZIXI opened at $7.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. ZIX has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $10.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.11. The company has a market capitalization of $437.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.12.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 70.86%. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ZIX will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZIXI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in ZIX by 10.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 20,149 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZIX in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ZIX by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,988 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 90,004 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIX in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZIX by 334.9% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 232,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 179,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

About ZIX

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

