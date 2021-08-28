ZK International Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ZKIN)

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 3,539 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 450% compared to the typical volume of 643 call options.

Shares of ZKIN opened at $3.68 on Friday. ZK International Group has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $14.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of ZK International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of ZK International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZK International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in ZK International Group in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in ZK International Group in the second quarter worth about $49,000. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZK International Group Co, Ltd. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the manufacturing, research, development and sale of stainless steel pipes and carbon steel pipe products. Its products include steel band, copper strip, welded stainless steel pipes and fittings, pipe fittings, valve, light industry machinery and equipment, and other stainless steel products.

