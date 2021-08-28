Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Trading Up 5.2%

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)’s share price was up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $357.88 and last traded at $355.40. Approximately 72,174 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,947,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $337.74.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $398.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC set a $361.97 price target on Zoom Video Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $431.41.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $368.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.42 billion, a PE ratio of 117.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of -1.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company’s revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.44, for a total value of $833,493.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.75, for a total value of $2,336,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,336,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 315,492 shares of company stock valued at $116,842,501. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964,122 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 214.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,276 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,639 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 53.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,550,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,859,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,561,000 after acquiring an additional 807,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.